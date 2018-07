Photo gallery: Cedar City Pioneer Day parade

Cedar City Pioneer Day Parade, Cedar City, Utah, July 24, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — With temperatures just starting to crest over 80 degrees, clear skies and a slight breeze, downtown Cedar City was exactly the right place to be Tuesday to celebrate Pioneer Day.

The day started with a Pioneer Day Town Meeting at the old rock church, followed by the Main Street Mile race at 9 a.m. Crowds lined Main Street not only to cheer on runners but also in anticipation of the parade, which started at 10 a.m. and comprised the usual fare and favorites, including horseback riders, vintage cars, young kids riding bikes and skateboards, decorative floats and of course, loud fire engines. Many of the entries paid tribute to pioneers past and present.

Following the parade, families and friends – locals and tourists alike – gathered for activities at the Main Street Park, which started at approximately noon and will run until 2 p.m.

