Jill Jasperson

April 7, 1943 — July 18, 2018

Jill Baird Jasperson, 75, passed away July 18, 2018, after a long battle with health issues. Jill was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born the middle child of George R. Baird and Dorothy May Lindsey on April 7, 1943, in Heber City, Utah.

She married Donald M. Jasperson in Heber City on Oct. 26, 1962, and they started their family in Heber. Don’s job took them to Fillmore and eventually to Orem, where they lived for 20 years. In that time, Jill worked for Barbarazon as a sewing technician and later for Mountain Fuel. She and Don retired and moved to St. George for 21 years, which brought many new adventures.

Jill was an accomplished seamstress and especially enjoyed being outdoors with family and friends going camping, boating, ATV riding and arrowhead hunting. She made new friends and traveled many places while supporting Don’s musical performances. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, always supportive of their sports and musical activities.

Jill is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald; son, Bruce (Holly) Jasperson; daughters: Amy (Steve) Wengren and Heidi (Jared) Lunceford; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to express gratitude to Terri Fillmore for the many hours of loving care she gave Jill.

Funeral services

A visitation will be held in St. George on Thursday, Aug. 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd.

Funeral services will be held in Heber City, Utah, on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Heber Valley Funeral Home, 288 N. Main Street. A visitation will be held Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Heber Valley Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Heber City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings, please visit the Metcalf Mortuary website.