Share the love of movement at 6th annual celebration of National Dance Day

Fitness instructors from the Summit Athletic Club lead participants in a fitness routine at the 2017 National Dance Day celebration, St. George, Utah, July 29, 2017 | Photo courtesy of April Te'o Keil, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Keil Krew and Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center invite the public to attend this year’s National Dance Day event Saturday from 8-10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Intermountain Heathcare Health and Performance Center.

Dance like nobody is watching at this free event designed to get families and friends together to celebrate dance, fitness, movement and life.

Trevor Smith, regional manager of the Intermountain LiVe Well Center at DRMC, said in a press release that dance is the “universal language of exercise.”

“It’s a great way to enjoy life and stay fit,” Smith said.

National Dance Day was created in 2010 by “So You Think You Can Dance” co-creator and Dizzy Feet Foundation co-president Nigel Lythgoe. The day is held nationwide on the last Saturday of every July.

Saturday’s event will mark the sixth year for the Keil Krew to host a National Dance Day celebration in St. George.

“We look forward to this day every year,” April Te’o Keil said in a post to the National Dance Day celebration’s Facebook event page.

The evening will feature performances and instruction from some of the best dance and fitness groups throughout Utah. People of all ages and experience levels are invited and encouraged to attend. Free snacks and drinks will be provided for all participants.

The Intermountain Healthcare Health and Performance Center is located at 652 S. Medical Center Drive in St. George.

Event details

What: National Dance Day.

When: Saturday, July 28, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Parking lot of the Intermountain Healthcare Health and Performance Center, 652 S. Medical Center Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free.

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.