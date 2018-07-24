Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers

Written by Cody Blowers
July 24, 2018
Pepperidge Farm announces voluntary recall of Gold Fish Crackers for possible salmonella contamination Monday, July 23, 2018 | Image courtesy of Pepperidge Farm, Campbells Soup Compnay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Pepperidge Farm announced Monday it is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers due to a possible salmonella risk.

Pepperidge Farm took action after one of its ingredient suppliers notified the company that the whey powder used in seasoning four varieties of Gold Fish Crackers may be contaminated, the company said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

The company began an investigation into the claim when the company’s supplier reported that the whey powder seasoning was the subject of a recall by the manufacturer due to the “potential presence” of salmonella.

The company said there have been no illnesses reported, and no other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are affected by the recall.

The four varieties include:

  • Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar
  • Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion
  • Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
  • Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

However, different packaging options are included in this recall, as well as different UPCs and sell-by dates. Information on specific packages can be found in this chart. You can also scroll down to the photo gallery at the bottom of this article.

Consumers who purchased packages of Goldfish Crackers in the specified varieties should stop using the product. Questions should be directed to customer service at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day.

For refund information, click here.

For Goldfish product recall updates, go to Pepperidge Farm recall page.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.  

