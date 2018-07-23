Cedar girls win, remain alive for shot at Little League Softball World Series

Written by Jeff Richards
July 23, 2018
Cedar City National League all-star team poses for a team photo, location and date not specified, 2018 | Photo courtesy of JR Robinson, St. George News, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City National Little League all-star softball team is 1-1 as of the third day of the Western Region tournament in San Bernardino, California.

After losing 6-5 to the Hawaii state champions Saturday, the Cedar City girls bounced back to beat Nevada Monday morning by a score of 8-6 to remain alive in the double-elimination playoff.

Cedar City National League all-star team poses for a team photo at Anaheim. Calif., July 2018 | Photo courtesy of Lisa Clove, St. George News, Cedar City News

The Nationals, who recently won the Utah state championship in their hometown, are also the defending region champions, winning the West title in 2017 and going on to play in last year’s Little League World Series, where they ended up taking seventh place.

Little League softball players are between 10 and 13 years old.

Nationals assistant coach Brandon Allen told Cedar City News this year’s squad includes four players that were on last year’s team, namely Kamryn Allen, Michaela Whitehair, Madison Fuller and Kylee Wheelwright.

Hawaii 6, Utah 5

In Saturday’s opening-round contest, Cedar City took an early 2-1 lead over Gold Coast Little League of Honokaa, Hawaii, but surrendered five runs in the bottom of the third to fall behind 6-2. Utah scored a run in the top of the sixth and final inning to pull within one run, but Hawaii managed to shut down the Nationals’ comeback bid.

“We struggled making routine plays and had a couple of costly mistakes in the field,” Allen said after the defeat. “Hopefully we can regroup.”

Jaylee Clove of the Cedar City National League all-star team bats against Hawaii in San Bernardino, Calif., July 21, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Bailey Mackelprang, St. George News, Cedar City News

Whitehair, who took the pitching loss, struck out eight Hawaii batters in five innings, while giving up six hits and walking one. Shortstop Jaylee Clove had two base hits for Utah, and teammate Avery Trujillo drove in two RBIs.

Utah 8, Nevada 6

Monday morning, Cedar City battled Centennial Little League from Sparks, Nevada, to a 6-6 tie heading into the sixth inning.

Kylee Wheelwright, daughter of the team’s head coach Aaron Wheelwright, singled to drive in two runs, giving the Nationals an 8-6 advantage. Cedar then went on to secure the win by keeping Nevada from scoring in the bottom of the sixth.

Relief pitcher Elli John picked up the win for Utah after coming in for starter Whitehair in the third. John allowed two runs on two hits over the final four innings.

Utah’s next scheduled game is at 3 p.m. Tuesday, where the Nationals will face the winner of Monday’s late game between Hawaii and Southern California.

For full bracket and links to box scores and results, click here. The tournament’s championship game is Thursday.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards A native of Salt Lake City, Jeff Richards lived in Moab for 20 years before joining the St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have a young grandson. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, News, Sports, Top Sports StoriesTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.