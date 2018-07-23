Kenworth Sales Company breaks ground for new St. George location

Kenworth Sales Company presents a Forever West Transport T680, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Kenworth Sales Company, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Kenworth Sales Company, which specializes in service and sales of commercial trucks, broke ground on a new St. George location Wednesday.

The new store will be located at 4484 S. Astragalus Drive on the northeast corner of the Exit 2 exchange that connects Interstate 15 to the Southern Corridor and the St. George airport. It will replace the current facility in Washington City.

The 21,000-square-foot facility will include 12 service bays, expanded parts inventory and new and used truck sales, rental and leasing. There will be 16-20 employees at this location, creating about six new jobs.

“This new store will allow us to better facilitate the needs of our customer base in the St George area,” District Manager Lynn Cusey said in a news release issued by the company. “Kenworth has been servicing this area for many years since 1999. We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers and look forward to enhancing customer experience with this new, state of the art location.”

The company held a groundbreaking ceremony at the new location Wednesday.

Hughes General Contractors is heading up the project with the help of a number of area subcontractors. Alliance Consulting is the project’s engineer with design by NBW Architects.

“It is important to us to use local businesses in this project,” Kyle Treadway, president of Kenworth Sales Company, said in the news release. “We want to support and work with our neighbors in an effort to be good contributors to the community today and moving forward.”

Kenworth Sales Company was founded in 1945 by the Treadway family. The company has over 700 employees across 22 different locations assisting customers with buying, leasing, renting, financing, servicing, maintaining and licensing trucks.

