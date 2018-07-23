Community Education program seeks teachers for cake decorating, dancing and more

Southern Utah University's Community Education program is seeking teachers for a variety of hobbies and crafts, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy Southern Utah University, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University’s Community Education program is looking for people to share their talents with others in the community and make some money while doing so.

The program seeks qualified instructors this fall to teach classes designed for students to have fun while learning something new.

“Our classes include fun and interesting topics like social dancing, cake decorating, hiking or computer classes,” Melynda Thorpe, director of SUU Community Education said in a news release. “We would like to thank the more than 300 residents who enrolled in our spring and summer sessions and promise more educational fun in the fall.”

SUU Community Education instructors get to decide how many times they would like to teach classes, for how long and on what days.

“Our classes are designed to be flexible for all schedules,” Community Education Assistant Director Jessica Burr said in the news release. “These exciting, affordable classes are taught by the community for the community.”

The Community Education fall session begins Sept. 15 and runs through Nov. 30.

For more information about teaching a community education or professional development class, visit the Community Education website, email bewise@suu.edu, call 435-865-8259 or stop by the office at 136 W. University Blvd., Suite 003, Cedar City.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews