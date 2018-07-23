Aug. 23, 1925 – July 19, 2018

Our dear dad, Paul Marlin Cragun, or “Pablo” as he liked to be called, left this earth to be with his sweetheart and loved ones on July 19, 2018.

He was born to loving parents Thomas Marlin Cragun and Laura Potts Cragun on Aug. 23, 1925, in Smithfield, Utah, where he spent a happy boyhood. In 1943 at the age of 17, and with permission from his father, he joined the Navy and was stationed on the U.S.S. Guadalcanal aircraft carrier. He served honorably and upon returning home in 1945, married Verna Clinger of Brigham City, Utah. Together they were the parents of four rambunctious boys, raising them to appreciate the beauty of the outdoors while taking many camping and fishing trips.

Verna and Paul divorced in 1974, and in 1976 he met and married Georgia “Jo” Dills. Together they traveled the United States in their RV, making friends wherever they went. They loved to square dance and Paul loved to play the fiddle while accompanied by Jo on the piano. These were the happiest years of Paul’s life. Since Jo’s death in 2010, Paul kept busy by square dancing up into his 92nd year, flirting with the pretty ladies at the Egg & I and at the hospital cafeteria, and visiting with his friends at Rio Virgin Estates.

Paul is survived by his three sons and their families: Scott (Gay), Corey (Lorraine) and Bruce (ReNae); 12 grandchildren; and his sister, Vernae (Keith) Hansen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo; his son, Brent; and brother, Jack.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held in St. George, Utah, on Friday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Graveside services with military honors will be held in Smithfield, Utah, on Saturday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at the Smithfield City Cemetery.

Paul’s family would like to thank the staff at the Southern Utah Veteran’s Home in Ivins and Zion’s Way Hospice for their devoted care of Paul these past few months.

Cherrio dad! Until we meet again.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.