July 6, 1944 – July 22, 2018

Marilyn Lang, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, returned home to her heavenly Father on July 22, 2018, after losing her battle with congestive heart failure at the age of 74.

Marilyn was born July 6, 1944, in Bell, California, to Ray and Annabelle Lang. She was one of four children.

Marilyn always had a passion for the arts and became a skilled artist in many media, including oil painting, jewelry making, sewing, crocheting, cooking, Hawaiian dance and so much more.

She also had a special interest in holistic health care, which was driven by her desire to help others.

Marilyn will be remembered for her generosity and unconditional love she gave to all who knew her.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her siblings Geraldine Fodran, Elden Lang and Wesley Lang; her children Rebecca O’Connor, Kandy Kort and Kathy Kim; her grandchildren Kenneth, Daniel, Caitlin, Lauren, Elizabeth and Madison; and great-grandchildren Asher and Mia.

The family wishes to express thanks and appreciation to her loving friends who visited her often, her many wonderful physicians and caregivers, and members of the church that were there to provide support in her time of need. Your visits and time spent meant more to Mom than words can express.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at the St. George City Cemetery.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.