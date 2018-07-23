Dump truck collides with car in Cedar City intersection

Written by Jeff Richards
July 23, 2018
Scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 200 North and College Way / Airport Road, Cedar City, Utah, July 23, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A dump truck and a small passenger car collided at a Cedar City intersection shortly before noon Monday.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said the driver of a blue 2002 Ford Focus, a 21-year-old man, was traveling west on 200 North and had just entered the intersection where the street crosses College Way / Airport Road.

The driver attempted to turn left onto College Way, Womack said, but turned in front of an eastbound Kenworth dump truck driven by a 38-year-old man. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest at the southeast corner of the intersection, with the Focus ending up on the sidewalk.

No serious injuries were reported, but the driver of the Focus and his 17-year-old female passenger were reportedly taken to Cedar City Hospital in a private vehicle for medical evaluation. The dump truck driver was uninjured.

No citations were issued, Womack said, noting that responding officers are given discretion in such situations.

However, even in cases where a driver isn’t cited, they may still be held liable, he said.

“The driver is still held responsible or at fault on the state accident form, which is what insurance companies use anyway,” Womack added.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

