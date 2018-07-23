Woman sent to hospital after rear-end crash on Sunset Boulevard

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a rear-end collision on Sunset Boulevard in St. George, Utah, July 23, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver was hospitalized after a rear-end collision on Sunset Boulevard Monday evening.

St. George Police responded to the crash involving a red Toyota Yaris and a maroon Hyundai Accent on Sunset Boulevard just east of where the road intersects with Westridge Drive.

St. George Police officer Ron Matik said the initial investigation into the collision indicates that the woman driving the Toyota rear ended the Hyundai, noting that the exact circumstances of the crash were still under investigation.

The woman was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance. The severity of her injuries were unknown to police at the time of this report.

The driver of the Hyundai corroborated the preliminary police investigation, telling St. George News that he was rear-ended by the Toyota as the cars were eastbound on Sunset Boulevard.

The driver of the Hyundai said he suffered minor injuries in the crash, including a hurt back.

At the time of this report, any citation was still pending until the investigating officer had a chance obtain the Toyota driver’s statement at the hospital.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage in the crash.

In the aftermath of the collision, the Hyundai ended up facing east in the westbound shoulder lane of Sunset Boulevard. The driver said he had just purchased the car two weeks before.

Traffic was light at the time of the crash and mostly unimpeded as emergency personnel from St. George Fire Department cleaned up the scene and wreckers removed the cars from the roadway.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

