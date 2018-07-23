Update: Toddler dies after being hit by mom backing out of parking space

Police respond to the scene of an auto-pedestrian incident in St. George, Utah, July 22, 2018 | File photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A toddler who was hit by his mother backing out of a parking space in St. George Sunday evening has died.

St. George Police officer Lona Trombley confirmed the child died Sunday after a rapid response from first responders who attempted to save the boy’s life.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. when the mother of the child was leaving a family function in a residential area near the 1100 East block of 400 South.

As the mother went to back an SUV out of its parking space, the toddler was behind it and was hit, St. George Police Lt. Curtis Spragg told St. George News at the scene Sunday night.

Responding police immediately administered CPR while medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance made a rapid response from the nearby Dixie Regional Medical Center.

A witness at the scene said the toddler appeared limp as he was moved into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

Police taped off the area of the incident and performed an accident reconstruction then washed away what appeared to be blood underneath one of the SUV’s tires.

Investigators do not believe there was any criminal intent on the part of the mother. No charges are pending, Trombley said.

Police said the mother was being watched over by other family members. She was reportedly extremely shaken and inconsolable following the incident.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this little boy,” Trombley said. “This incident was a tragic accident and as a community we can only rally around the family and try to learn from this. Perhaps at family events have a conversation with the adults about safety steps to take to try to prevent this or other such incidents. Unfortunately we will never be able to stop every terrible event from occurring but we can take steps to learn and heal.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.