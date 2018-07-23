Forecast of ‘dangerously hot’ temperatures triggers heat warning

Composite stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As Southern Utahns are making plans for the week, officials want to advise them that temperature estimates in the 110s during the middle portion of this week have triggered an excessive heat warning for Southern Utah, Arizona and Nevada.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service and is in effect from 11 a.m. MDT Tuesday to Thursday at 10 p.m. MDT.

The National Weather Service describes this week’s forecasted temperatures as “dangerously hot.” Illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be possible for people recreating outdoors, as well as those who do not have air conditioning and other heat-sensitive groups, such as young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.

Southern Utah

In Washington County, areas affected by the heat warning include St. George and surrounding communities in Utah’s Dixie as well as Zion National Park. In southeastern Utah, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area/Lake Powell is affected, including the city of Bullfrog.

In an advisory, the National Weather Service says high temperatures of 105-110 are expected with lows around 80, bringing little in the way of overnight relief.

“This looks to be the hottest period since earlier in July,” the advisory states.

Northern Arizona, southern Nevada

Regionally affected areas in northern Arizona include communities and points of interest on the Arizona Strip, such as Colorado City, Mt. Trumbull, Littlefield and Beaver Dam, with temperature estimates of 101-109.

In southern Nevada, where the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 111-120, the entirety of Clark County is affected by the heat warning, including Mesquite, Bunkerville and other communities along Interstate 15 extending through Las Vegas into southern California.

Major outdoor recreation areas affected in Nevada and Arizona include Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Valley of Fire State Park and western Grand Canyon.

Precautions

According to statistics provided by the National Weather Service, heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the U.S. The data shows that heat causes more fatalities per year than floods, lightning, tornadoes and hurricanes combined.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency – call 911.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Energy efficiency

With the excessive heat will also come the cranking up of air conditioners. Due to this, the Energy Services Department of the city of St. George has offered tips on how to practice energy efficiency to save on those cooling costs.

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees and use fans to provide a wind chill effect, making the room feel cooler and more comfortable.

Avoid using the oven for cooking. Using the microwave or grilling outside avoids adding extra heat to your home.

Close the window coverings, particularly on south and west facing windows to reduce the amount of heat coming in from the sun.

