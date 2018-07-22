Truck, trailer collide with motor home on I-15 near Leeds

An Airstream trailer rests on its side after colliding with a motor home on Interstate 15, Leeds, Utah. July 22, 2018 | Photo by Ryan Rees, St. George News

LEEDS — A cross-country family trip and a visit to Cedar City ended just before noon Sunday for two families when an Airstream trailer being pulled by a Nissan pickup collided with a motor home on southbound Interstate 15.

No one was injured in the wreck at the southern end of the Leeds on-ramp at mile marker 22.

“We’ve been all over the country,” the man driving the motor home told St. George News. “We were headed home to Henderson.”

He said the pickup truck and trailer started to swerve in front of him and he tried to slow down but the trailer hit the median wall and slid across two lanes of traffic directly in front of him.

“I almost made it,” he said, looking at the mangled front end of his 35-foot motor home and the broken windshield lying on the ground.

The driver of the 2017 Nissan Frontier said he and his wife had been visiting in Cedar City and were on their way home to Las Vegas. He said he had only owned the Airstream trailer for two weeks.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Jim Jessop said no citations were issued to either driver.

“It was just one of those accidents,” Jessop said.

The crash led to minor delays for traffic through the area as wreckers removed the vehicles from the roadway.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by witnesses and law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

