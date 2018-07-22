Congressional Democratic candidates Jenny Wilson, Shireen Ghorbani make appeal to Southern Utah voters

Democratic candidates Shireen Ghorbani and Jenny Wilson during a meet-and-greet in St. George, Utah, July 22, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives made a stop in Southern Utah to appeal to voters and answer residents’ questions regarding their campaigns.

Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson, who’s running against Mitt Romney for the Senate seat, joined Shireen Ghorbani, who’s running against Rep. Chris Stewart for the House seat in Utah’s 2nd district, for a meet-and-greet in St. George Sunday afternoon. Around 40 people in attendance were able to ask the candidates questions and listen to them address the priorities in their campaigns.

Jenny Wilson

Wilson is currently serving her second six-year term in the Salt Lake County Council and was the first woman on the council when she was elected in 2005. She’s also a board member of the Utah Association of Counties.

Wilson said the biggest difference between her and Romney is she’s a “lifelong Utahn.” She said she’s spent most of her career doing community and political service in Utah, while Romney is a relatively new resident.

She described herself as very direct and not having a filter and said her priority lies in the families of the middle-class.

“I’m clear on what positions I support. He’s migrated quite a bit in his positions,” she said, referencing Romney.

Wilson addressed problems facing Utah voters and said the U.S. dollar isn’t getting residents what they need. She said:

Our wages aren’t keeping up with inflation, and we tend to get more and more of a burden put on us by the federal government. I fear that the next generation won’t be able to live the American dream because education, health care and home ownership are becoming less accessible than when I left college.

She also addressed Utah’s opioid crisis and how she has worked on policy and solutions to address the problem. One of the priorities of her campaign is working toward better, affordable health care and tackling substance abuse through increasing federal funding for treatment and life-saving drugs.

“The Affordable Care Act has flaws,” Wilson said. “We need to get back to bipartisan solutions and working across party lines to modify the Affordable Care Act.”

She said she would also fight to get “money out of politics and influence out of politics.”

In regards to Southern Utah, she said the substantial issues facing residents are water, growth and livable communities.

“St. George, at some point, was a retirement community,” she said. “It’s now much more. Making sure our resources are available to the community are key.”

Making sure wages in Southern Utah keep up with health care and access to housing is also important, she said.

For independent and republican voters, she said she hopes to offer a fresh voice that would serve the people of Utah. She has already committed to holding town halls in every county in the state the first year if she’s elected to the Senate.

Shireen Ghorbani

Ghorbani, who works full-time for the University of Utah, said she never envisioned a life in politics for herself. But she said she got frustrated that democrats don’t have a voice in Utah.

“The actions of this administration violate our values as Utahns,” Ghorbani said of the Trump administration. “We need somebody who’s going to be a check on corruption.”

The differences between her and Stewart, she said, is she’s “people-powered.” Her campaign is funded by over 2,200 donors.

“Chris Stewart largely has a lot of corporate backing,” she said. “A really big difference is that I’m not accepting corporate PAC dollars. I’m accepting donations directly from people.”

Another difference, she said, is along with Wilson, she’s out with her team talking to thousands of voters and knocking on doors.

“Really getting out there and asking people what’s going on in their lives is what matters to them in Congress,” Ghorbani said. “How would they like to be represented?”

From going door-to-door and listening to people’s stories, she said the biggest issue Utah voters face is the “heartbreak and financial ruin” tied to health care. She said people who have health care are seeing their premiums go up, and they’re spending more on prescriptions.

“I talked to families who have children suffering from asthma who are very worried that the increased cost of inhalers just continues to go up.”

When talking to Southern Utah residents, she said the opioid crisis, housing prices and labor are some of the issues she’s heard about frequently. She said people who are working in service industry jobs in Southern Utah aren’t receiving “generous salaries.”

She spoke with a couple of business leaders from the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce who she said told her they’re struggling to find people to do labor and keep up with the demand in housing.

“Anything from framers to skilled construction workers, it’s a challenge here,” Ghorbani said.

Access and affordability is how she plans to address some of these issues. She said:

No. 1 is making sure that we start taking very seriously having Medicare and Medicaid negotiate drug prices at the federal level. This is something that Trump said he supported, specifically for Medicare, and he has not been able to get his Congress to support it.

When drug prices aren’t negotiated at the federal level, she said, every single taxpayer will pay more.

With Utah predominantly being a GOP state, both Ghorbani and Wilson said they are getting more votes by having person-to-person conversations.

“We’re saying, ‘Do you feel like your representative is doing work for you,'” Ghorbani said, “and what we hear over and over again is, ‘I don’t know who my representative is.’ And what I say to them is, ‘That’s his problem, not yours.'”

