Toddler rushed to hospital after being hit by SUV backing out of parking spot

Police respond to the scene of an auto-pedestrian incident in St. George, Utah, July 22, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A toddler was administered CPR then rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after being hit by a driver backing out of a parking spot.

St. George Police responded to the incident in a residential area near the 1100 East block of 400 South in St. George just after 7 p.m.

A family function had been taking place at a home in the area when a woman went to leave in an SUV, St. George Police Lt. Curtis Spragg said.

“There was a child behind the car,” Spragg said, describing the child as a “young toddler.”

As the driver backed the SUV out of its parking spot, the toddler was hit.

Responding police arrived and immediately began performing CPR on the child while medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance were in route.

A witness at the scene said the toddler appeared limp as it was moved into an ambulance and rushed to Dixie Regional Medical Center a few blocks away.

“Luckily, we’re close to the hospital,” Spragg said, “so we were able to transport really quick.”

Police at the scene were unable to comment on the child’s condition.

Investigators were speaking with driver, Spragg said, noting that they do not believe any criminal intent was involved in the incident.

The area of the incident was blocked off by police tape as an accident reconstruction team combed the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.