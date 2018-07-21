Construction to begin on new assisted living, memory care facility in Mesquite; deposits being accepted

Image courtesy of Mission Senior Living, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Construction is slated to start in August for an $8 million assisted living and memory care community that will serve seniors and families in the Mesquite and Moapa valleys, Arizona Strip and Southern Utah areas.

Mesa Valley Estates Assisted Living and Memory Care, a Mission Senior Living community, is planned for 1328 Bertha Howe Ave., in Mesquite, Nevada. With 61,386 square feet, the one-story community will include 54 assisted living apartment homes and a memory care neighborhood with 24 apartment homes.

Assisted living floor plan options will include private studio, studio deluxe, one- and two-bedroom with a single bath and two-bedroom with a double bath. The memory care neighborhood will offer private studio and semi-private studio apartments.

Amenities include a bistro and coffee nook, movie theater and concierge, barber shop and beauty salon, a wellness center and a private office for visiting physicians. In addition to spacious indoor gathering areas, the community will feature enclosed outdoor courtyards with raised garden boxes for resident gardeners and cozy seating areas.

Services will include prepared meals served in the dining room, housekeeping and laundry, transportation, exercise programs, a full-time nurse on staff and an emergency call system. A personalized service plan will be created for residents who need assistance with daily activities, such as medication management, dressing and bathing.

“Mission Senior Living communities are designed to give seniors the assistance and care they need to remain as independent for as long as possible in a community where they can thrive,” said Darryl Fisher, president of Mission Senior Living.

Project partners include Pinnacle Architects, PA, and MSL Construction, LLC. Estimated completion for the project is summer 2019.

Deposits are currently being accepted. For more information, visit the Mesa Valley Estates website or call 702-344-5050.

