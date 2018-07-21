Nancy Palfreyman

April 24, 1939 — July 16, 2018

Nancy “Irene” Sabin Palfreyman rejoined the love of her life in heaven on July 16 in her home in Santa Clara, Utah, surrounded by her children.

Irene was born April 24, 1939, in Price, Utah, to Earl Clyde and Christina (Christy) Warner Sabin.

Irene attended school in Salem, Utah, and graduated from Spanish Fork High School. Irene loved her children dearly and did not go into the workforce until 1968. Irene was an excellent seamstress and worked in this field for many years. Irene also worked at Salt Lake Community College and Key Bank prior to retirement. Irene volunteered after retirement for Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Irene loved her family with all her heart.

Irene married LaMar McClellan in 1957 but was later divorced. Irene then met the love of her life, Max B. Palfreyman, and they were married Aug. 4, 1972.

Irene is survived by her children, LaRae M. Ward (Dawn), Joe D. McClellan and Scott M. Palfreyman (Alyssa); and stepchildren, Lynn P. Stott (Dick), Melvin B. Palfreyman and Richard E. Palfreyman. Irene is also survived by 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Max; parents, Christy Warner Sabin Thatcher, Walter A. Thatcher and Earl C. Sabin; and siblings Elden C. Sabin and Lois S. Lazenby.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the Dove Center, 1240 E. 100 South Bldg. 22, Ste. 221, St. George, UT 84790. The Dove Center can be reaching at 435-628-1204 or development@dovecenter.org.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held July 30 at 11 a.m. at EverGreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McMillan Mortuary, 435-688-8880.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit McMillan Mortuary online.