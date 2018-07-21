Horse Valley Fire reaches 10 percent containment

Stock image of firefighting, not intended to depict actions described in this report | Photo by Toa55/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Horse Valley Fire, which is just 10 miles south of Minersville, has reached 10 percent containment.

The fire was originally reported Friday night around 7 p.m. and was estimated to be 300-500 acres. According to a press release from Fire Information Officer Nick Howell, as of 8 a.m. Saturday, the fire is around 1,300 acres and has approximately 80 personnel fighting the wildfire.

Because of high humidity, Howell said, the fire behavior went down quite a bit Friday night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the press release. No structures are currently threatened and no injuries have been reported.

People traveling on the roads leading into the fire will need to be escorted by fire personnel to ensure public safety.

This is the second fire to threaten the small town of Minersville. At the end of June, the Black Mountain Fire started when a vehicle rolled on state Route 130 south of the town. High winds pushing the fire north almost resulted in the evacuation of approximately 1,000 residents but efforts of firefighters and some help from Mother Nature pushed the fire to the east but not before charring over 5,000 acres.

For more information on the Horse Valley Fire or other active wildfires in Utah, go to Utah Fire Info’s website.

