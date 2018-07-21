Photo gallery: From candy to fire hoses, Panguitch’s Pioneer Day parade proves popular

Children collect candy thrown during Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
PANGUITCH — Hundreds of people lined the streets of Main and Center streets to watch the town’s annual Pioneer Day parade Saturday morning.
Although the actual state holiday isn’t until Tuesday, Panguitch folks got the jump on the celebration, as dozens of entries made their way along the L-shaped parade route and back again. Yes, parade watchers are treated to a double dose of fun, watching the whole spectacle pass by twice, in keeping with the town’s custom.
Panguitch High School alumni waved from floats commemorating their respective graduating classes, going back as far as 1953. Homecoming royalty, grand marshals, firefighters, cheerleaders, high school athletes and many others also tossed candy to eager youngsters that lined the streets.
Firetrucks at the end of the parade turned their hoses skyward, providing a cooling shower to the crowds of children gathering in the street to get soaked.
The town’s Pioneer Day celebration continues with a BBQ luncheon at the fair building and kid games at the baseball fields Saturday afternoon, followed by the finals of the Panguitch Invitational Rodeo at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Triple C Arena.
Various family reunion and PHS class reunion activities are also taking place.
Grand marshal's vehicle, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Horseback rider with flag, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Panguitch High Class of 1973 float, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
The "Rhythm Band," a fixture of Panguitch's parades since 1936, sings and plays music in Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
The "Rhythm Band," a fixture of Panguitch's parades since 1936, sings and plays music in Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Classmates from Panguitch High's Class of 1953, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Bystanders watch Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Panguitch High Class of 1968 float, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Homecoming royalty, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Alan Worthen and classmates from Panguitch High's Class of 1957 wave during Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Classmates from Panguitch High's Class of 1957 during Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
A T-rex pushes a child in a stroller, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
High school athletes engage in playful water fight during Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
High school athletes engage in playful water fight during Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
High school athletes engage in playful water fight during Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Classmates from Panguitch High's Class of 1952, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Announcer Danny Yardley comments on passing entries in the Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Classmates from Panguitch High's Class of 1952, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Cement truck squirts water at parade watchers, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Firetruck squirts water into the air, soaking dozens of parade watchers, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Firetruck squirts water into the air, soaking dozens of parade watchers, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Firetruck squirts water into the air, soaking dozens of parade watchers, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Firetruck squirts water into the air, soaking dozens of parade watchers, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Man aboard a firetruck, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Firetruck squirts water into the air, soaking dozens of parade watchers, Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Firetrucks at end of Pioneer Day parade, Panguitch, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
