Portion of Arizona Strip subject to flash flood warning

ST. GEORGE — A thunderstorm is creating flash flood conditions on the Arizona Strip Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning for north-central Mohave County, Arizona, in effect until 3:15 p.m. MST / 4:15 p.m. MDT.

At 12:17 p.m. MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near Mount Trumbull Loop Road near Wolf Hole. Flash flooding is expected to begin in the area shortly, with flooding likely in Mt. Trumbull.

In hilly terrain such as that found on the Arizona Strip, there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads in these areas. Find an alternate route.

Precautions

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and the National Weather Service offer the following safety rules for flash flooding:

When a flash flood warning is issued for your area or the moment you first realize that a flash flood is imminent, act quickly to save yourself. You may have only seconds.

Most flood deaths occur in automobiles. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway. Flood waters are usually deeper than they appear. The road bed may not be intact under the water. Just 1 foot of flowing water is powerful enough to sweep vehicles off the road. If the vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and its occupants and sweep them away.

Do not hike rivers and especially slot canyons while flash flood warnings are in place.

Do not hike alone and always tell someone where you and your buddy and others are going.

Get out of areas subject to flooding, including dips, low spots, canyons and washes.

Avoid already flooded and high-velocity flow areas. Do not try to cross a flowing stream on foot where water is above your knees.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams and washes, particularly during threatening conditions.

During any flood emergency, stay tuned to official weather reports via radio, television and social media. Cell phone users can also sign up to receive weather alerts as text messages. You can also follow St. George News and Cedar City News for weather alerts and updates relevant to Southern Utah.

