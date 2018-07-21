Your guide to celebrating Pioneer Day in Southern Utah

Parade participants reenact a pioneer handcart journey in the Pioneer Day parade, Cedar City, Utah, July 25, 2016 | File photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News

SOUTHERN UTAH — Tuesday is Pioneer Day, a Utah holiday that commemorates the entry of the Mormon pioneers to the Salt Lake Valley in 1847. Celebrations throughout the state will take place, including many in Southern Utah.

A list of activities and firework guidelines with links to more information can be found below.

St. George

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. | “The Pioneer Legacy and Firework Celebration” | Admission: Free | Location: Trailblazer Stadium, 505 S. 700 East, St. George.

* A fireworks show will be included in this celebration.

Washington City

Tuesday, 7 a.m. | Days of ’47 Dixie | Admission: Free; some activities may vary | Location: Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington City.

Tuesday, 6-10 p.m. | Pioneer Pool Party | Admission: Individual, $6; Family of 4, $20 ($5 per additional family member after 4), Kids (3 and under), free | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.

Cedar City

Tuesday, 8 a.m. | Pioneer Days Celebration | Admission: Main Street Mile, $10; other activities, free | Location: 633 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Enoch

Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. | Enoch Pioneer Day Celebration | Admission: Free; food items vary | Location: Midvalley Road, Enoch.

Beaver

Tuesday, 6:30 a.m. | Pioneers Building the Dream | Admission: Free; activities may vary | Location: Beaver Main Street, Beaver.

Glen Canyon Recreation Area

Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. MST | Pioneer Day Picnic | Admission: Free; recreation area fees may apply | Location: Lonely Dell Ranch at Lees Ferry in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Fireworks restrictions by county and city.

Washington County

St. George

Fireworks are banned in St. George within 200 feet of dry washes, river corridors, hillsides, plateaus, natural terrain, golf courses and undeveloped open space.

For a complete list of restrictions and safety tips click here.

Washington City

Fireworks are permitted in most of the city, except near the Shinob Kibe and Washington Dome hills, as well as some undeveloped areas of the city. An online map shows the locations of where fireworks are allowed in the city.

Santa Clara

Fireworks are allowed in most of the neighborhoods within the city. A map of where fireworks are not allowed within Santa Clara is available online.

Ivins

Based on restrictions passed in 2017, fireworks are banned within most of the city in Ivins, including within 250 feet of natural terrain. They will only be allowed within a few neighborhoods within the central area of the city. A map of where fireworks are allowed in Ivins is available online.

Hurricane

Fireworks may not be discharged within 200 feet of dry brush, vegetation or buildings.

LaVerkin

Fireworks are only allowed on city streets, Wanlass Park, Vintage Park and areas more than 100 feet away from any hillside.

Fireworks are also banned in Rockville, Springdale, New Harmony and on all the state parks, including Quail Creek, Sand Hollow and Snow Canyon.

Iron County

Cedar City

Personal fireworks are permitted within city limits.

The Cedar City Fire Department recommends that fireworks only be used in large open spaces where conditions are present to provide for fire control, including the south parking lot of Cedar High School, the parking lot at the Bicentennial softball complex, the Iron Springs Elementary parking lot and the Canyon View Middle School parking lot.

Enoch

Fireworks are only allowed in two locations — in the paved parking lots at the city offices at 900 E. Midvalley Road and at Enoch Elementary School on Tomahawk Drive.

Parowan

Fireworks remain banned in Parowan.

Brian Head

All personal fireworks are banned in and around Brian Head.

According to Utah law, fireworks can only be discharged between between July 22 and July 25.

