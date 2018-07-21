Brigham Road crash results in impounded car, 3 citations

Officers and emergency personnel respond to two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brigham Road and Desert Hills Drive, St. George, Utah, July 21, 2018 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three citations were issued and one vehicle was impounded after a crash on Brigham Road that caused minor injuries and blocked traffic Saturday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m. St. George Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brigham Road and Desert Hills Drive involving a silver Toyota Sequoia and a green Acura MDX.

Officers found the Toyota in the middle of the intersection blocking the inside lane of Brigham Road while the Acura was blocking the northbound lane of Desert Hills Drive, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

One juvenile passenger in the Toyota reported minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital, Childs said.

The teen driving the Acura was heading east on Brigham Road while the Toyota was heading west on the same street, Childs said, explaining that the Acura started to turn left to head north on Desert Hills Drive and was struck by the westbound Toyota in the middle of the intersection, which spun the vehicles around before both came to rest blocking traffic.

The teen driving the Acura only had a learner’s permit without a parent in the vehicle, Childs said, “so he received two citations, one for a learner’s permit violation and one citation for failing to yield on a left-hand turn.”

In Utah, a teen must have an approved driving instructor, licensed parent or legal guardian occupying the seat beside the youth.

The teen’s parent came to the scene and told officers that they had no insurance on the Acura and explained that they recently purchased the vehicle, which still had a temporary license plate.

“They just bought it and we’re not sure how the vehicle would have left the lot without insurance,” Childs said, “but we don’t have all of the details yet.”

Officers also cited the parent for not having insurance, and the Acura was impounded and towed from the scene. The Toyota sustained extensive frontal damage and was also towed away.

The St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

