Brigham Road crash results in impounded car, 3 citations

ST. GEORGE — Three citations were issued and one vehicle was impounded after a crash on Brigham Road that caused minor injuries and blocked traffic Saturday morning.
Around 10:30 a.m. St. George Police responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brigham Road and Desert Hills Drive involving a silver Toyota Sequoia and a green Acura MDX.
Officers found the Toyota in the middle of the intersection blocking the inside lane of Brigham Road while the Acura was blocking the northbound lane of Desert Hills Drive, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.
One juvenile passenger in the Toyota reported minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital, Childs said.
The teen driving the Acura was heading east on Brigham Road while the Toyota was heading west on the same street, Childs said, explaining that the Acura started to turn left to head north on Desert Hills Drive and was struck by the westbound Toyota in the middle of the intersection, which spun the vehicles around before both came to rest blocking traffic.
The teen driving the Acura only had a learner’s permit without a parent in the vehicle, Childs said, “so he received two citations, one for a learner’s permit violation and one citation for failing to yield on a left-hand turn.”
In Utah, a teen must have an approved driving instructor, licensed parent or legal guardian occupying the seat beside the youth.
The teen’s parent came to the scene and told officers that they had no insurance on the Acura and explained that they recently purchased the vehicle, which still had a temporary license plate.
“They just bought it and we’re not sure how the vehicle would have left the lot without insurance,” Childs said, “but we don’t have all of the details yet.”
Officers also cited the parent for not having insurance, and the Acura was impounded and towed from the scene. The Toyota sustained extensive frontal damage and was also towed away.
The St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded and tended to the scene.
This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.
5 Comments
Geez, when is this state going to reprioritize things? The DMV here doesn’t enforce insurance lapses, etc… And were only able to to have 3.2 beer… etc,etc,etc
It’s insane.
….and I remain the only idiot dumb enough to still pay for insurance in Utah….
“They just bought it and we’re not sure how the vehicle would have left the lot without insurance,” Childs said, “but we don’t have all of the details yet.”
no idea what he’s talking about here. If you have other insured vehicles, and say you wrecked a car that you’d just bought and were driving home from the dealer then your insurance would cover it. I don’t know what the rule is as far as how long they give you to add a car you’d just bought to the policy, but I’d get it done asap, so you’re not taking chances. The problem here is that they’re letting their brat just blast around town with not only no driver’s license, but with an uninsured vehicle. Even if it was properly insured I’m not sure how the insurance would handle the claim with it being an underage unlicensed driver. They might reject it.
Same scenario: If you have other insured vehicles, and say you wrecked a car that you’d just bought while you were driving home from the dealer then your insurance would cover it. I believe only your liability coverage would extend over to your newly bought uninsured vehicle, but it is possible if you had full coverage on another vehicle your insurance might be generous and extend it over as well. That’s assuming you’d just bought the thing, and not been driving around with it uninsured for a month…