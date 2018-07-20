Wynn Stout

June 16, 1935 – July 19, 2018

On June 16, 1935, in Hurricane, Utah, a very special little boy was born. His parents Roma Wallace Stout and Emerald Erwin Stout gave him just two names. His first name was Wynn and his last name was Stout. This little boy with only two names had snow white hair. Perhaps it was because he was always outside and the sun and the wind stole all the color from his hair. Whatever the reason, his hair was white as the snow, his skin was tanned brown like the earth and his eyes were as blue as the sky. This one little boy with only two names loved only three things: his heavenly Father, his family and the land. He was part of them and they were part of him.

Wynn grew up primarily in Hurricane, with brief periods of his childhood spent in Henderson, Nevada, and American Fork, Utah. His heart was always in farming the land and he spent most of his days on the farm in Hurricane or the ranch on Smiths Mesa. People marveled at his large hands and exceptional strength. He learned to play the piano as a child, but it was a struggle as an adult because his fingers would get caught between the keys. His enormous hands were always calloused and scarred from continual hard work.

On Oct. 5, 1955, Wynn left the farm for his mission in Brazil where he learned to love the Brazilian people and that land. He served faithfully until May 5, 1958, when he was released and returned home. After his mission he spent some time in the military at Fort Lewis in Washington state during the Berlin crisis.

In the next few years he attended Brigham Young University and Utah State University, and in February 1963 he went to Las Vegas to work and earn more money for school. While there he met Phyllis Abbott and they were married on June 29, 1963, in the St. George temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In the subsequent years Wynn spent time as a farmer, rancher, dairy farmer and roofer. He was active in local politics and served as president of the Hurricane city Chamber of Commerce among other things.

Of all the achievements and pursuits Wynn had he was most proud of his title of father. He and Phyllis are the parents of 16 children, 95 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. They also welcomed numerous other children into their home over the years, where the phrase “there is always room for one more” became the motto and a way of life for the Stout family. Wynn and Phyllis sent 14 of their children on missions serving in Quito, Ecuador; Johannesburg, South Africa; Nashville, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; St. Petersburg, Russia; Fresno, California; Frankfurt, Germany; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; San Salvador, El Salvador; Cleveland, Ohio; Lubbock, Texas; Eugene, Oregon; Los Angeles, California; and Apia, Samoa.

Wynn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities throughout his life. His favorite of all was serving as an ordinance worker in the St. George temple in his later years.

After 10 years of struggling with ALS, Wynn passed away peacefully at home in Hurricane on July 19, 2018, surrounded by his family. His last words were “I love you all.”

And so, the one little boy with snow white hair and brown tanned skin and eyes as blue as the sky and only two names, grew up and became a father and a grandfather who had white hair, brown tanned skin and eyes as blue as the sky, and he still only had two names and he still only loved three things: His heavenly Father, his family and the land. He is a part of them and they are a part of him.

Wynn is survived by his wife Phyllis, his children Angelyn Bryce, Mark (Bonnie) Stout, Monterey (Ron) Jones, Monica (Douglas) Cooper, Laurleen (Douglas) Brown, Stuart (Heidi) Stout, Haylee (Joseph) Prete, Sheldon (SaraAnne) Stout, Shelley (Cody) Goodfellow, Sondra (Spencer) Hall, Sara (Adam) Anderson, Adam (Larae) Stout, Daniel (Susie) Stout, Ben (Tia) Stout, Crystal (Stuart) Montenegro and Jared Stout. He has 95 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Marshall Dennis Stout and John Fisk Stout, and his sisters Sara Keiser, Helen Manwaring and Roma Ann Richmond. He was preceded in death by his parents, two grandchildren, Michael Ammon Stout and Sierra Grace Jones, brothers Emerald Kelly Stout, Emerald Elliot Stout and Wallace David Stout and sisters Angelyn Lemmon and Sondra Pearce.

