Southern Utah weekend weather forecast: More rain to start but good chance of drying out

ST. GEORGE — According to the National Weather Service, this weekend’s weather for many parts of Southern Utah is expected to be stormy again for Friday but drying out in some areas on Saturday and Sunday.

With some areas still recovering from last weekend’s storms – including severe damage in Dammeron Valley – and a hazardous weather outlook in place, officials are warning people to be careful and keep an eye on weather conditions that can change rapidly.

Below are your St. George, Cedar City, Zion National Park and Lake Powell areal weekend weather forecasts, including current advisories and fire restrictions.

St. George

Friday

Forecast will be mostly cloudy with a high of 102 and low of 78, with winds of 6 mph. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms, with a 2o percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 101 and low of 77, with light and variable wind.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 103 and low of 78, with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Cedar City

Friday

Partly sunny with a high of 88 and low of 66, with winds of 6-8 mph. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., with a 30 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a high of 89 and low of 66, with winds of 5-10 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny with a high of 89 and low of 66, with winds of 5-7 mph. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Zion National Park

ADVISORY: Storm-damaged trails in Zion National Park remain unsafe and closed to visitors

Friday

Friday’s forecast is partly sunny with a high of 90 and low of 65, with winds of 5-9 mph. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., with a 30 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 89 and low of 64, with winds of 5-9 mph. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 92 and low of 64, with winds of 6 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.

Lake Powell

Friday

Friday’s forecast near the lake will be partly sunny with a high of 74 and low of 49, with winds of 6-10 mph. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 73 and low of 50, with winds of 5-10 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 71 and low of 47, with winds of 5-8 mph. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Warnings and advisories

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the western two-thirds of Utah. The primary concern is the potential for isolated flash flooding Friday, particularly near recent burn scars.

For more information on current weather conditions and advisories, go the National Weather Service-Salt Lake City office website.

Please also be aware of current fire restrictions: Fire managers ease restrictions for parts of southwest Utah while other restrictions remain in effect

