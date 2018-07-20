Maurice Vernon Wilson

Nov. 12, 1917 – July 17, 2018

Maurice “Morris” Vernon Wilson, 100, passed away July 17, 2018, in St. George, Utah. He was born Nov. 12, 1917, to Arthur Wilson and Ruth Dangler, and raised in Bridgeton, New Jersey. He graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1936 and worked at Seabrooks Farms.

Morris joined the National Guard, Company 44th Division, in Bridgeton in 1936 and was called to Federal Service in 1940. He was sent to Europe, serving in Italy, France, Germany and later, Korea. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1960, having served for 20 years with the rank of master sergeant.

He married Anna Hester on May 9, 1943. They moved their family to California where he worked for the Federal Reserve Bank and later for the Rowland School District, retiring from his second career in 1979.

Morris was preceded in death by his wife, Anna; son, Morris Wilson, and daughter, Karen Nelson. He is survived by his son, Frank (Doris) Wilson, and daughter, Mary (Rox) Burkett; 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Private family services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.