What’s on the Menu: Barefoot Taqueria

FEATURE — Barefoot Taqueria, one of Springdale’s newest eateries, offers a variety of “beach style street food,” seamlessly blending the familiar with the innovative and unexpected.

Watch as our hosts figuratively kick off their shoes in Episode 15 of “What’s on the Menu” in video above.

Barefoot Taqueria owner and executive chef Scott Lewis calls his style “reverse forward,” an idea inspired by his daughter Addison.

“My daughter always says rewind when she means fast forward,” he says. “My cooking is indicative of that. What we do is we take old traditions and different styles … that have been around for a long time, and we bring them forward into the future.”

To create fried chicken burritos, for example, Lewis says he deep-fries the chicken after marinating it overnight in the buttermilk, lime and salt.

“We chop it up and add cilantro, onions and scallions, and then kind of a sweet chili aioli, sort of a cross between the old chipotle mayonnaise and more of an Asian-inspired one,” he says.

Another popular burrito features a poached egg and Korean-style noodles, a perfect option for breakfast.

Lewis says he’s even put his own spin on the the popular bahn mi Vietnamese sandwich by putting it in a taco, complete with roasted meat, pickled carrots, daikon radishes and cucumbers, seasoned with Thai chili, cilantro and lime.

“You could come in on any given day and go as ethnic as you want, as American, as you want, as Thai as you want, as Hawaiian as you want,” he says.

“We’re just taking the old traditions and bringing them into new light in a creative and tasteful way.”

“What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon and special guest Hollie recently sampled an assortment of fresh menu offerings from Barefoot Taqueria, located in the same building as the Sprindale Visitor Center at 1101 Zion-Mount Carmel Highway in downtown Springdale.

Resources Barefoot Taqueria | 1101 Zion-Mount Carmel Highway, Springdale (click for map) | Hours: noon to 9 p.m. daily (closed Thursdays) | Telephone 435-267-2153 | Facebook.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews