Feb. 4, 1938 – July 16, 2018

Hazel Earline Barlow Zitting, 80, passed away July 16, 2018.

Hazel was born in Kanab, Utah, on Feb. 4, 1938, the second of 13 children born to Albert Edmund Barlow and Maurine Owen Barlow. She was raised in Salt Lake City and attended South High. Just after turning 17, she married Allen Christensen Zitting. Allen died in an excavation accident a few years later. On Sept. 4, 1962, Hazel married Lorin C. Zitting as his second wife, blessing Lorin’s life with 15 children, 108 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Hazel considered all of Lorin’s children her own, as well many more outside of her family – her heart and home were always open. She was proud of her children, their independence and work ethic, and loved how they supported each other through difficult times. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made countless efforts to participate in their lives – even learning to use the latest social media apps.

Hazel had a deep faith in God. She was patriotic and loved her community, serving many roles in support of her church, local schools and her country. Hazel volunteered at the voting booth, managed ticket sales at events, served on the PTSA and other committees to promote education. Hazel went back to school when she was 50 and earned her associate degree. She worked for WestStar Financial mortgage company for many years. For the last 18 years, she worked as librarian at El Capitan public school.

Hazel is survived by her husband, Lorin C. Zitting, her children, Amy Jessop, Susan Mackert, Margaret Williams, James Zitting, Janet Broadbent, Laura Timpson, Samuel Zitting, William Zitting, Benjamin Zitting, Shirley Zitting, Jared Zitting, Leroy Zitting, Ruth Stewart, Lorin Zitting, Allen Zitting; and numerous other children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Allen C. Zitting, sons, Clayne and Brigham, sister Vilate, grandchildren Danny, Johnny and Ethan, and great-grandson Bennett.

Funeral services

There will be a public viewing at the Centennial Park Chapel in Centennial Park, Arizona, on Monday, July 23, from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., prior to the funeral services, which begin at 1 p.m.

Interment will take place in the Centennial Park Cemetery following the services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

