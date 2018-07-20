LGBT group that was allowed in 4th of July parade once again denied from Days of ’47 parade

This 2013 file photo shows the LGBT support group Mormons Building Bridges participating in the Utah Pride Parade, Salt Lake City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Mormons Building Bridges website, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An LGBT support group has been denied from participating in an annual Salt Lake City parade for the fifth year in a row.

Event executive vice president Greg James said Thursday that Mormons Building Bridges is an advocacy organization whose participation in the Days of ’47 parade on Pioneer Day is prohibited. He compared the LGBT group to political organizations that ask to take part in the parade.

Group co-founder Erika Munson said she doesn’t do advocacy any more than other groups allowed to march in the parade.

Earlier this year, five LGBT groups – including Mormons Building Bridges — were initially rejected from participating in a July 4 parade in Provo but were eventually allowed to take part after a backlash.

Read more: Following outcry, America’s Freedom Festival organizers to allow LGBT groups in parade

In the July 4 incident, the event organizers of the America’s Freedom Festival parade had signed a contract with Provo city leaders that included a new nondiscrimination agreement.

As part of the contract, the city agreed to provide $150,000 in cash and in-kind contributions for the festival.

The festival had also signed a similar contract in March with Utah County, which included a contribution from the county to the tune of approximately $100,000. Following the announcement that the festival would not allow the LGBT groups, Utah County Commission Chairman Nathan Ivie threatened to pull the funding.

James said this most recent situation was different because the Provo parade receives public money, whereas the Days of ’47 parade is privately funded.

Written by The Associated Press.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.