Nov. 2, 1965 — July 12, 2018

Trinette Jo Higgins passed away July 12, 2018, in Washington, Utah. Trina was born Nov. 2, 1965, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She is survived by her mother, Jose Nadene Matthews, and stepfather, Guy Matthews; brother and sisters: Karri (Jerry) Harper, Corey Matthews, Mike (Julie) Robins, Teri (Rick) Canaday, Jennifer (Shayne) Greene and Wade (Ronnie) Higgins; grandmother Leslie Smith; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great nephews.

She is preceded in death by her grandmother Lou Meldrum; father, Kim Higgins; sister Wendy Wallace; and brother Edward Wallace. She leaves behind her beloved dog Buster, who was her child, and longtime love Eugene Tuomey.

Trina was an animal lover, free spirit, fun loving woman that always offered a laugh with a big smile to all. She will forever be missed.

