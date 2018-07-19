Prosecutors add attempted murder charges for couple who allegedly bludgeoned man with hammer in desert

Written by Spencer Ricks
July 19, 2018
Sasha Michelle Davis, 20, and Kade Robert Shearer, 21, face charges for allegedly beating a man with a hammer in a remote area of Washington County, Utah, on April 14, 2018 | Booking photos courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The man and woman who allegedly lured a man to a remote area of Washington County and beat him with a hammer in April have been charged with aggravated attempted murder.

The view from a helicopter from Southern Utah University’s aviation program shows Iron County Sheriff’s deputies and Cedar City Police officers arrive at a home in Cedar City, Utah, where two people suspected of aggravated assault were hiding out April 15, 2018 | File photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News/Cedar City News

Sasha Michelle Davis, 20, and Kade Robert Shearer, 21, were each slapped with the amended charge as preparations are made for their preliminary hearings July 27. Before, they were charged with felonies for aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and misdemeanor charges for tampering with evidence and threat of violence.

Read more: Police: Couple accused of premeditated hammer attack wanted to teach the man a lesson

According to police, Davis and Shearer said they wanted to teach a 40-year-old man a lesson when they enticed a man to an area in the desert off Turkey Farm Road on April 14, attacked him with a mini sledge hammer, tying him up and stealing his belongings. They allegedly stole the man’s wallet, phone and car before fleeing to Cedar City, where they were arrested the next day.

Prosecutors added the aggravated attempted murder charges because Davis and Shearer’s intent was to kill the man, Deputy Washington County Attorney Jerry Jaeger told St. George News. The attack and attempted murder was premeditated.

Black Gulch along Turkey Farm Road in a remote area north of St. George where police say Sasha Michelle Davis, 20, and Kade Robert Shearer, 21, attacked a 40-year-old man with a hammer April 14, 2018 | File photo courtesy of Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, St. George News

“Their intent was clear,” he said.

Read more: Police: Suspects premeditate gruesome attack on St. George man before fleeing to Cedar City

Shearer also faces felonies in Iron County, which were charged July 5, for assault by a prisoner and obstructing justice, as well as a misdemeanor for interference with the arresting officer.

Those charges stem from Shearer allegedly fighting back and trying to run away when being surrounded by police officers and K-9 units at a home in Cedar City April 15.

 

  • comments July 19, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    One of you ambitious news people should dig around and find out the backstory on this incident. From what I understand it is quite a juicy one. Maybe something they could make a movie about, or at least a lifetime special…..

