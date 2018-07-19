Prosecutors add attempted murder charges for couple who allegedly bludgeoned man with hammer in desert

Sasha Michelle Davis, 20, and Kade Robert Shearer, 21, face charges for allegedly beating a man with a hammer in a remote area of Washington County, Utah, on April 14, 2018 | Booking photos courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The man and woman who allegedly lured a man to a remote area of Washington County and beat him with a hammer in April have been charged with aggravated attempted murder.

Sasha Michelle Davis, 20, and Kade Robert Shearer, 21, were each slapped with the amended charge as preparations are made for their preliminary hearings July 27. Before, they were charged with felonies for aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and misdemeanor charges for tampering with evidence and threat of violence.

According to police, Davis and Shearer said they wanted to teach a 40-year-old man a lesson when they enticed a man to an area in the desert off Turkey Farm Road on April 14, attacked him with a mini sledge hammer, tying him up and stealing his belongings. They allegedly stole the man’s wallet, phone and car before fleeing to Cedar City, where they were arrested the next day.

Prosecutors added the aggravated attempted murder charges because Davis and Shearer’s intent was to kill the man, Deputy Washington County Attorney Jerry Jaeger told St. George News. The attack and attempted murder was premeditated.

“Their intent was clear,” he said.

Shearer also faces felonies in Iron County, which were charged July 5, for assault by a prisoner and obstructing justice, as well as a misdemeanor for interference with the arresting officer.

Those charges stem from Shearer allegedly fighting back and trying to run away when being surrounded by police officers and K-9 units at a home in Cedar City April 15.