Take a trip back in time for the ‘Pioneer Day Picnic’ at Glen Canyon’s Lonely Dell Ranch

Wagon and Samantha Johnson cabin at the Lonely Dell Ranch, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Arizona, Jan. 1, 2018 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

PAGE, Ariz. – Pack a lunch for the “Pioneer Day Picnic,” hosted by the National Park Service and Glen Canyon Natural History Association on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place under the shade trees at Lonely Dell Ranch, a former pioneer homestead at Lees Ferry in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Picnic festivities will include crafts, lawn games, live music, orchard tours and a sourdough cooking demonstration by a guest ranger from Pipe Springs National Monument.

Lees Ferry is named for the Lee family, Mormon pioneers who began a ferryboat operation in 1873 to carry travelers across the Colorado River.

Today, you can reach Lees Ferry via park road north from Highway 89A at Marble Canyon, Arizona. Lonely Dell Ranch is located 1 mile down a gravel road closed to vehicle traffic. For the picnic, park in the 14-day parking lot and use the special event shuttle to reach the picnic grounds.

Pioneer Day is a Utah state holiday commemorating the settlement of the Salt Lake Valley by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Everyone is invited to attend the picnic, learn about life on the frontier and share in Lonely Dell Ranch’s long history as a meeting ground for travelers.

Event details

What: “ Pioneer Day Picnic.”

When: Tuesday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Lonely Dell Ranch at Lees Ferry in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Admission: Free

For more information visit the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument website.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews