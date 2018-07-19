Author to host history walk, book signing at Cedar Breaks National Monument

A composite image shows "Beauty Beyond Telling: The Story of Cedar Breaks National Monument" over an image of the park | Photo courtesy of National Park Service, St. George News

IRON COUNTY — An author who recorded the history of Cedar Breaks National Monument, a colorful amphitheater of rock formations near Brian Head, is coming to the park Saturday to sign books and lead visitors on a “history walk.”

Josh LaMore, author of “Beauty Beyond Telling: The Story of Cedar Breaks National Monument,” will be leading the guided history walk in the park at 11:30 a.m. from the Point Supreme Information Center.

The walk will be a casual 60-minute stroll featuring the hidden stories of those who called Cedar Breaks home. Bring a snack, rain-gear and comfortable shoes. The event also coincides with the last couple days of the Cedar Breaks Wildflower Festival, so also make sure to have a camera handy. No reservation is needed for either of these events, but park entrance fees apply.

Following the walk, LaMore will be available to sign copies of his book and answer questions from 1-3 p.m.

Released this May, “Beauty Beyond Telling: The Story of Cedar Breaks National Monument” celebrates Cedar Breaks National Monument and its many stories throughout history. The book is available in the Point Supreme Information Center at Cedar Breaks National Monument. It’s also available on Amazon.

“Beauty Beyond Telling” was published by Cedar Breaks official nonprofit partner, the Zion Forever Project. The Forever Project works to connect visitors in meaningful ways by producing products that enhance visitor experiences in this region’s parks. Those interested can visit the Zion Natl. Park Forever Project website to learn how one can make a difference for Cedar Breaks National Monument and other area parks.

Event details

What: History walk and book signing for “Beauty Beyond Telling: The Story of Cedar Breaks National Monument.”

Where: Point Supreme Information Center at Cedar Breaks National Monument.

When: Saturday, July 21. The history walk is at 11:30 a.m. and the book signing is from 1-3 p.m.

The event is free, but the entrance fee to Cedar Breaks National Monument is $7 per person

