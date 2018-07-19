Failure to yield leads to collision on Dixie Drive

A driver of a white Kia Sportage collides with a black Toyota Highlander on Dixie Drive in St. George, Utah, July 19, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A failure to yield while entering a roadway caused two women to be transported to the hospital by ambulance Thursday afternoon.

A woman driving a white Kia Sportage didn’t yield while turning out of Christensen’s Green Valley Market onto Dixie Drive near the intersection with Valley View Drive, causing a collision with another woman driving a black Toyota Highlander around 12:23 p.m., said St. George Police officer Andy Mickelson.

The driver of the highlander was northbound in the inside lane when the collision occurred. Mickelson said he didn’t think there were any serious injuries, but both women were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

A citation for failure to yield is in pending for the driver of the Kia Sportage, he said.

St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross also responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police and may not contain the full scope of findings.

