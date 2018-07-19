Colleen Cooke

Feb. 21, 1927 — July 16, 2018

Our lovely mother, Colleen Jenson Cooke, passed away July 16 at Dixie Regional Medical Center at the age of 91.

She was born Feb. 21, 1927, in Millville, Utah, to Eslie De Voe and Letha Olson Jenson. She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, three sisters, a son William Wendell Cooke, and her husband, George Lynn Cooke.

She is survived by her brother Thayne Jenson and her children: Drue Cornell Cooke, Melany Johnson, Donavon Lynn Cooke, Letha Barlow, Cozette Holm, Nacona Dutson, Kent Jenson Cooke, Theil LaDell Cooke, Robin Eslie Cooke and Katherine Jessop. She has a numerous posterity: 88 grandchildren, 153 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is dearly loved and will be so very missed by all of us.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held July 22 at 1 p.m. at the the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Visitations will be held July 21 from 6-9 p.m. and again on July 22 prior to services from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Interment will take place in Isaac Carling Memorial Cemetery in Colorado City, Arizona, at 4 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.