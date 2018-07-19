Robbery arrest is latest in string of charges against Brookside man

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 25-year-old man with an extensive criminal history was arrested for robbery Tuesday after allegedly beating a man and stealing his cell phone and other items.

Dustin Wolfgang Greenwalt, 25, of Brookside, a community just north of Veyo, was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges at a hearing held in 5th District court in St. George.

Greenwalt was arrested Tuesday and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility on one count of robbery, a second-degree felony and one count of assault, a class A misdemeanor after police responded to a report of a robbery at a residence near West Escalante Street just before 10 a.m..

Officers found a man inside of the residence who told them he had been physically assaulted by Greenwalt who then took his clothing, cell phone and phone charger before leaving.

Police located Greenwalt inside of a motel room at America’s Best Valley Inn on South Bluff Street and, after verifying his identity using his driver’s license, ran a records check that showed two outstanding warrants.

The first warrant was issued out of 1st District Court in Logan for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and third-degree felony theft. The second warrant was for a misdemeanor out of Hyrum Justice Court.

During the robbery investigation in St. George, officers interviewed several witnesses and collected evidence that led police back to Greenwalt as the suspect responsible. The following day charges were filed with the 5th District Court in St. George that included one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, as well as one count of misdemeanor assault.

Additional charges were filed, including one count of drug possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony filed by the Washington County Drug Task Force after an investigation in early July identified Greenwalt as a suspect in a drug sale.

Springdale also filed two charges, including vehicle burglary, a class A misdemeanor as well as theft, a class B misdemeanor. Officers had responded July 2 to an underground parking facility at Sol Foods Supermarket on Zion Park Boulevard on a reported vehicle burglary after the driver returned to his pickup truck and found it had been broken into.

Footage from security cameras enabled them to obtain the license plate number of the silver passenger car police believe Greenwalt was driving, Springdale-Zion Canyon Department of Public Safety’s public information officer Britt Ballard said.

“That footage was so good we could actually see the license plate clearly, which later helped in locating him.”

Police could see the passenger car park near the pickup truck and watched the suspect remove a leaf blower and tools from the back of the truck before entering the cab and removing tools and other items. The registered owner of the passenger car was located and provided information that helped lead police to Greenwalt, according to the probable cause statement filed with the court Wednesday.

Greenwalt is also being held for sentencing on a criminal mischief offense out of LaVerkin reported June 3, a hearing that was rescheduled with the defendant already in custody.

The most recent alleged crimes come in the wake of multiple charges and/or convictions dating back to 2013 when he plead guilty to two misdemeanor drug offenses, and in 2014 when he was convicted for various offenses, including several felony drug possession charges, burglary and misdemeanor convictions.

In Cache County in May involved a woman reported that she had been beaten and robbed of her wedding ring while visiting a friend at an apartment complex frequented by the defendant, and soon after he was arrested for the alleged crime. Cache County filed one first-degree felony charge for aggravated robbery, as well as one felony theft charge. Greenwalt failed to appear in the 1st District Court in Logan and a warrant was issued July 10 for his arrest.

Greenwalt remains in the custody of Purgatory Correctional Facility on the current charges in Washington County, as well as the no-bail warrant out of Logan, as this report publishes.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

