Where can you treat skin cancer, acne and wrinkles all in the same place?

Steven Peine, M.D.

Vivida Dermatology

Steven Peine, M.D., is a board-certified Dermatologist and Mohs Micrographic Surgeon. His training includes a dermatology residency at SAUSHEC Dermatology in San Antonio, TX, facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, and cutaneous oncology in addition to a fellowship training in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Procedural Oncology at Geisinger Medical Center. During his time in the Air Force he was a faculty member in the Army/Air Force SAUSHEC Dermatology residency. He has extensive experience with lasers, treating burn and other traumatic injury scars in wounded warriors