TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort

Weekend events | July 13-15

Art

Education/enlightenment

Friday, 10 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Desert Reserve Visitor Center, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.

Saturday, 5-10 p.m. MST (6-10 p.m. MDT) | Glen Canyon Bat Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Lake Powell Resort Wahweap Marina, 100 Wahweap Blvd., Page, Arizona.

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Friday, 7 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: $20 | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Friday, 9 p.m. MST | Jon Stone and Byron Owens | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.

Saturday, 7 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.

Saturday, 8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover: food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

Friday-Saturday, all day | Cedar Breaks Wildflower Festival | Admission: $7 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | Summer Star Party | Admission: $7 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.

