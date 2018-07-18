TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | July 13-15
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Artist Reception: George M. Kehew | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Oils by Aaron | Admission: Free | Location: DiFiore Center for the Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Desert Reserve Visitor Center, 10 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-10 p.m. MST (6-10 p.m. MDT) | Glen Canyon Bat Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Lake Powell Resort Wahweap Marina, 100 Wahweap Blvd., Page, Arizona.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Prince of Egypt” | Admission: $29-$96 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary | Utah Shakespeare Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Beverley Taylor Sorenson Center for the Arts, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Little Shop of Horrors” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Million Dollar Quartet” | Admission: $29-$63 | Location: Indoor Hafen Theater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; some matinees, 2 p.m. | Neil Simon Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Steel Magnolias” | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Rush! Albumpalooza | Admission: $15-$35 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Cinderella” | Admission: $29-$96 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Sunday, 7:30 p.m. | Neil Simon Variety Show: Fireside in Zarahemla | Admission: Free; suggested donation of $10 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 5-9 p.m. | July Concert Series | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Parowan City Park, 16 S. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday, 7-11 p.m. | Movie in the Park Disney’s “Robin Hood” | Admission: Free; vendors may vary | Location: Veterans Park, 111 N. 100 East, Washington City.
- Saturday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Burgers, Bands and Bikes: Washburn Family Band | Admission: Varies; ride a bicycle or motorcycle receive 10 percent off | Where: Red Acre Farm, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmer’s Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Drag Queen Bingo | Admission: $10 | Location: Holiday Inn, 1808 S. Crosby Way, St. George.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: $20 | Location: IG Winery, 59 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 9 p.m. MST | Jon Stone and Byron Owens | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge Restaurant and Saloon, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover: food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off The Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Cedar Breaks Wildflower Festival | Admission: $7 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.
- Saturday, 8:30 p.m. | Summer Star Party | Admission: $7 | Location: Cedar Breaks National Monument.
