Newly renovated St. George Tabernacle to hold open houses

This 2016 file photo shows The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint's historic St. George Tabernacle under renovation for structural upgrades, St. George, Utah, Sept. 22, 2016 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The public is invited to tour the newly renovated St. George Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints next week. Tours will highlight renovation and restoration work in the basement and main floor of the building and will feature newly installed exhibits about the tabernacle’s history.

Tours will take place Monday from 1-8 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The tabernacle will be rededicated on July 28 at 10 a.m. by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Seating in the tabernacle for the rededication is by invitation only and requires a special ticket for entrance.

Overflow seating for the broadcast of the tabernacle rededication will be available at two chapels in St. George: the Main Street chapel located at 166 S. Main St. and the chapel located at 550 E. 700 Sout. Overflow seating for the broadcast is available on first-come basis. Participants are requested to be in their seats by 9:30 a.m.

The tabernacle is a historic building, the “jewel in the desert” and a symbol of the town’s pioneer beginnings. It opened in 1876 as a religious and community center for the St. George area. Following the rededication, it will be open to the public for regular tours and community events.

Additional historical and renovation information details can be found online: LDS church history website.

