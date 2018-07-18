Not paying attention causes another collision on Bluff Street

A driver of a blue car received minor injuries and front-end damage to his car after a two-vehicle collision on Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, July 18, 2018 | Photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver received minor abrasions and front-end damage to his car Wednesday morning after another driver in a pickup truck said he didn’t see the other vehicle coming.

The driver of the tan pickup truck was heading south on Bluff Street around 9:15 a.m. and making a left turn onto 100 South when he collided with a blue sedan heading north on Bluff Street, St. George Police officer Ken Childs said.

Since construction on the east side of Bluff Street began this month, Childs said there have been numerous traffic violations and close calls when it comes to car accidents.

Read more: Bluff Street work to shift to east side of roadway until September

“Be careful on Bluff,” Childs said. “It’s a nightmare.”

The driver of the pickup truck received a citation for failure to yield on a left turn. There were no other injuries reported besides the minor abrasions suffered by the driver of the sedan when the car’s airbag deployed.

St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance personnel also responded to the scene.

