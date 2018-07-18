David Olsen

June 14, 1950 — July 11, 2018

David (Oly) Grant Olsen, 68, passed away unexpectedly on July 11 in St. George, Utah, at the Dixie Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Price, Utah, on June 14, 1950, to Norman Lloyd Olsen and Veda Mae Briggs. He married his sweetheart and best friend, Wanda Ann Zimmerman, on Nov. 18, 1977. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in Ogden Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 20, 1990.

He attended first grade in Big Piney, Wyoming, second grade in Odessa, Texas, third grade in Blanding, Utah, and fourth through eighth grade back in Big Piney. He finished his schooling and graduated from Green River High School in 1969.

Starting at the age of 12, his mom and dad would drop him off to work for the Miller Ranch for the summers. He lived up on the Hoback Rim and moved cows for them. Later in his youth he also put up hay for them.

He was a mischievous teenager. He didn’t make trouble; trouble found him and his sidekick cousins. After high school he worked for many various road construction jobs, at the Trona Mines and in the oil and gas field throughout Wyoming and Utah.

He married Wanda Ann and finally settled down. They lived in Green River, Wyoming, on the farm in Wheatland, Wyoming, then to Big Piney, where they lived for 20 years and raised their three children.

He then sent Wanda Ann to truck driving school, so they could work as a team and travel the country together. They moved to Washington, Utah, in 2004 and leased their own truck to Parke Cox Trucking. In 2007 David received Truck Driver of the Year award for the state of Utah.

When they weren’t trucking, David and Wanda Ann enjoyed going on cruises, trips in their motor home, boating, rodeos and PBRs, dancing, camping, cooking, 4-wheeling and later in life was “caged with age” in his razor. But most importantly, his favorite was being a devoted husband, father and the world’s best Bawda!

Oly loved to spend time with his family. Family was the most important thing to him. He worked hard and played harder, and fun was his middle name.

He is survived by his beautiful, loving wife and best friend, Wanda Ann, of 40 years; his children: James (Amber) Olsen, Deena (Darin) Sorensen, Dustin Olsen and Bindee; seven grandchildren: Fellicity, Whitney, Sydney, Ryan, Abby, Derek and Brooke; and his siblings: Michael (Caroline) Olsen, Margie Olsen, Diane (Bill) Stauner and Jane (Keith) Osterman.

He will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many, many friends. Oly is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Olsen and Veda Briggs, and by his brother Tracy Olsen.

Funeral services

Funeral services were held July 17 at the Washington LDS Stake Center, 446 E. Mangum Road, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.

In lieu of flowers please use the money to spend time with your loved ones and family. Make amends and love one another while you have the opportunity.