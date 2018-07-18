Alvin Black

Sept. 29, 1949 — July 11, 2018

Alvin Isaac Black, 69, passed away July 11 while in the Kootenai Hospital in Coeur D Alene, Idaho.

Alvin had been living with his son in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, for the past three years. Alvin died of a heart attack brought on by a blood clot. Alvin was in the hospital ICU recovering from a major heart attack, which occurred on July 7.

Alvin was born Sept. 29, 1949, in Short Creek, Arizona, to Leonard Black and Larna Johnson Black. Alvin was the fifth child of Larna Johnson Black.

Life in Short Creek in 1949 was tough. The community was small but very close. Alvin grew up with the love and support of family around him. In 1953, when Alvin was 4 years old, because of the religious beliefs of the community, the state of Arizona put the fathers in prison and took the children and their mothers by bus to Phoenix.

The next few years Alvin moved around with his mother living in Phoenix, then Kingman, Arizona; then Snowflake, Arizona; then to Kanab, Utah; and finally back to Short Creek.

Alvin was drafted into the Army in August 1969. Alvin was a peace-loving man and did not approve of war, but he also had a strong sense of duty and did what he was asked to do to the best of his ability and without complaint.

During his military service Alvin attained the rank of SP4 and received the following medals: National Defense Service Medal, Air Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He also had a Rifle Commendation Medal from his basic training.

Alvin was very proud of his military accomplishments and loved to show and tell anyone that would listen about “his” YO-3A, the spotter plane from Vietnam.

Alvin was honorably discharged on June 16, 1971, and went back to Short Creek to his bride Alvera, whom Alvin hadn’t seen for a year. They started a family, and Alvin began looking for work.

Alvin worked on a farm, sheered sheep and worked in a machine shop as a machinist. Alvin was a professional certified mechanic. Alvin worked 12 years as an electronics engineer.

Alvin attended Dixie College in St. George, Utah, in 1974 and got his mechanics certifications. Alvin also attended Southern Utah College in Cedar City, Utah, and got a teaching degree in industrial arts. He loved to tinker with electronic items and had a large collection of dead electronic things he was going to fix.

Alvin is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Black; his mother, Larna Johnson; and his eldest brother, Martin Leonard Black.

Alvin is survived by his siblings: Luella Barlow of Colorado City, Arizona; Louise Cunningham of Hurricane, Utah; Emmaline Nolan of Hurricane, Utah; Vernon Black of Colorado City, Arizona; Rebecca Burnham of Hildale, Utah; Julie Roundy of Hildale, Utah; Gary Black of Sandy, Utah; Paul Black of Colorado City, Arizona; and Kathleen Fischer of Colorado City, Arizona.

He’s also survived by his children: Isaac Sterling Black of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; Ruth Johnson of Bonners Ferry, Idaho; Calvin Lee Black of Hurricane, Utah; James Edwin Black of Denver, Colorado; Emma Barlow of Hurricane, Utah; Larna Johnson of Colorado City, Arizona; Vergil Spencer Black of Post Falls, Idaho; Joseph Morley Black of Post Falls, Idaho; Dan Charles Black of Post Falls, Idaho; and Rex Clifford Black of Spokane Valley, Washington; as well as 40 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and his ex-wife, Alvera Jessop, whom he never stopped loving.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held July 21 in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, at 1 p.m. in the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, located at 6568 Alderson Lane.

There will be a visitation July 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel.

Graveside services will be in Alvin’s hometown of Colorado City, Arizona, July 23 at 1 p.m. at the Isaac Carling Memorial Park, 500 Township Ave.

The family suggests the memorials be sent c/o Bonners Ferry Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1108, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, 83805.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.