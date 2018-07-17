Traffic advisory: I-15, SR-228 affected by flash flooding near Leeds

Rain begins to fall near on Interstate 15 near Leeds, Utah, July 17, 2018 | Photo by Paul Dail, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 15 and state Route 228 near Leeds due to flash flooding.

Flooding on southbound I-15 at milepost 22 and on SR-228 at milepost 1 is causing up to 15 minute delays, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. The right lane of southbound I-15 is closed at milepost 22. There is also some flooding on Main Street in Leeds.

The estimated clearance time for both roads is 10 p.m.

645p Heavy rain from strong thunderstorm moving along I-15 from Leeds to Washington City in Washington County. Watch for water on roadways. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 18, 2018

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.