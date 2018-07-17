Traffic advisory: I-15, SR-228 affected by flash flooding near Leeds

Written by Spencer Ricks
July 17, 2018
Rain begins to fall near on Interstate 15 near Leeds, Utah, July 17, 2018 | Photo by Paul Dail, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 15 and state Route 228 near Leeds due to flash flooding.

Flooding on southbound I-15 at milepost 22 and on SR-228 at milepost 1 is causing up to 15 minute delays, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. The right lane of southbound I-15 is closed at milepost 22. There is also some flooding on Main Street in Leeds.

The estimated clearance time for both roads is 10 p.m.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Spencer Ricks Spencer Ricks is a Seattle native who graduated from Dixie State University in 2017. He is the former Editor-in-Chief of the Dixie Sun News – DSU's student newspaper. He has also written for KSL.com and Seattle Met Magazine, covering everything from local politics to flash floods. Spencer joined the St. George News team as a reporter in January 2018.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.