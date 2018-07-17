Heavy thunderstorms cause power outages, flooding in St. George

Written by Spencer Ricks
July 17, 2018
After a heavy rainstorm that triggered flooding and power outages, children play in an impromptu swimming hole in a neighborhood off Hidden Valley Drive in St. George, Utah, July 17, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two direct lightning strikes on power lines caused power to go out for many Dixie Power customers across St. George and Washington City.

Crews are on the scene trying to restore power “as soon as possible and as safely as possible,” according to a tweet from Dixie Power.

Dixie Power provides electricity for most of St. George and Washington City south of the Virgin River.

Immediately after this report was originally published, Dixie Power tweeted it expects power to be restored by 10:30 p.m.

A map shows the location of a flash flood warning in Washington County, Utah, July 17, 2018 | Map courtesy of National Weather Service, St. George News

The storm that caused the power outages also dumped rain across Washington County, causing the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for Washington County until 9:45 p.m. Flash flooding is expected in areas around St. George, Washington City, Hurricane and Kanab according to weather service.

Read more: Traffic advisory: I-15, SR-228 affected by flash flooding near Leeds

Slot canyons and tributaries in Kane County are also at risk of flooding. This includes areas around Lake Powell.

Flash flood warnings have also been issued by the weather service for parts of Lincoln County, Nevada, and Mohave County, Arizona. These areas include Beaver Dam, Arizona, and Beaver Dam State Park, Nevada.

In case of a flash flood, stay out of washes and creeks. Immediately seek higher ground.

Email: sricks@stgnews.com

Twitter:  @STGnews | @SpencerRicks

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Spencer Ricks Spencer Ricks is a Seattle native who graduated from Dixie State University in 2017. He is the former Editor-in-Chief of the Dixie Sun News – DSU's student newspaper. He has also written for KSL.com and Seattle Met Magazine, covering everything from local politics to flash floods. Spencer joined the St. George News team as a reporter in January 2018.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

2 Comments

  • Carpe Diem July 17, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    I assume pets “use” this semi-public area? I personally wouldn’t let my kids swim in it.

  • comments July 17, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    really? haven’t gotten a drop over on this end of town…

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.