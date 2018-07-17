Heavy thunderstorms cause power outages, flooding in St. George

After a heavy rainstorm that triggered flooding and power outages, children play in an impromptu swimming hole in a neighborhood off Hidden Valley Drive in St. George, Utah, July 17, 2018 | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two direct lightning strikes on power lines caused power to go out for many Dixie Power customers across St. George and Washington City.

Crews are on the scene trying to restore power “as soon as possible and as safely as possible,” according to a tweet from Dixie Power.

Two direct lightening strikes on our power lines caused the outages. Crews are still assessing the situation. Updates to follow. — Dixie Power (@DixieEscalante) July 17, 2018

Dixie Power provides electricity for most of St. George and Washington City south of the Virgin River.

Immediately after this report was originally published, Dixie Power tweeted it expects power to be restored by 10:30 p.m.

The storm that caused the power outages also dumped rain across Washington County, causing the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for Washington County until 9:45 p.m. Flash flooding is expected in areas around St. George, Washington City, Hurricane and Kanab according to weather service.

Slot canyons and tributaries in Kane County are also at risk of flooding. This includes areas around Lake Powell.

Flash flood warnings have also been issued by the weather service for parts of Lincoln County, Nevada, and Mohave County, Arizona. These areas include Beaver Dam, Arizona, and Beaver Dam State Park, Nevada.

In case of a flash flood, stay out of washes and creeks. Immediately seek higher ground.

