New HuHot Mongolian Grill brings create-your-own stir-fry to Southern Utah

Flames from the grill rise up while an employee of HuHot Mongolian Grill prepares a customers food, location and date not specified | Photo by Laura Sporrer courtesy of HuHot Mongolian Grill, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — HuHot Mongolian Grill, one of the nation’s fasting growing Mongolian grill concepts, plans to open its newest location in The Shoppes at Zion Thursday.

The create-your-own Asian stir-fry concept is conquering the nation with an all-you-can-eat offering that can satisfy any craving and accommodate almost any dietary restriction or allergy.

Guests custom-make their own meal by choosing from dozens of meats, seafood, noodles, fresh veggies and signature sauces. After filling their bowl, they hand it to the grill chef, who stir-fries the meal right before their eyes on a huge Mongolian grill. In minutes, a flavorful meal is ready to enjoy.

The full-service restaurant also offers appetizers, desserts and Coca-Cola Freestyle for a complete dining experience, as well as carryout options for convenience.

HuHot Mongolian Grill co-founder and CEO, Andy Vap, started the company because he wanted to create a fun restaurant that could appeal to everyone.

“With all the different options at the food bars, the variety of sauces from mild to spicy, and the interactive experience at the grill, I knew this would be a hit with families like mine,” Vap said.

HuHot has grown to be a hit with families, couples, students, friends and co-workers.

The first HuHot opened in Missoula, Montana, in 1999, and the first franchise opened in 2001. Since then they have grown to almost 70 locations in 18 states. This HuHot will be the fourth location in Utah.

“We are very excited to open and can’t wait to introduce a restaurant to everyone here in St. George!” Travis Everett, general manager of the new location, said.

Prior to opening, on Tuesday and Wednesday, HuHot will be holding two invite-only charity events, with all sales going to The Dove Center and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.

To learn more about HuHot Mongolian Grill, please visit its website.

HuHot Mongolian Grill is located in The Shoppes at Zion, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive, Suite 23, in St. George. The restaurant will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

