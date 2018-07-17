Police seek public’s help to solve 10 burglaries at office complex in Cedar City

Surveillance footage shows suspect allegedly responsible for 10 burglaries reported at a business complex on South Main Street over the weekend, Cedar City, Utah, July 16, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police said Tuesday they are seeking information on a string of burglaries that occurred over the weekend at a business complex in Cedar City.

On Monday, officers were dispatched to the complex in the 400 block of East Main Street on several reports that businesses had been burglarized. They found 10 businesses had been broken into. An attempted burglary was also reported at the same complex about an hour before the burglary reports.

Surveillance footage shows suspect wearing white t-shirt without black baseball cap seen in other footage during alleged burglaries at office complex on Main Street over the weekend, Cedar City, Utah, July 16, 2018 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News

Detectives were then called to the scene to investigate, and video surveillance was collected, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

The burglaries were reported when employees arrived for work at the various offices within the complex, however they could have occurred anytime after Friday evening when the businesses closed for the weekend.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect going through each business searching for what officers believe was money, as nothing else was taken, Womack said.

The man was able to enter the complex by breaking through a side door, then made forced entry into the unoccupied offices.

The investigation is ongoing, Womack said, but the total amount of money allegedly taken is “a couple of hundred bucks.”

The suspect is described as a white male, medium height with a slender build wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, a dark baseball cap and orange gloves.

Cedar City Police have no suspects or further information. They are asking anyone who may have information to contact Detective Justin Ludlow at 435-586-2956.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

