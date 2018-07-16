Rain prompts BLM to reduce fire restrictions on Arizona Strip

Stock image for the purpose of illustration, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Stage II fire restrictions have been lifted by the Bureau of Land Management Arizona Strip District, Vermilion Cliffs National Monument and Arizona Strip Field Office, according to a press release issued Monday.

With additional rain anticipated and widespread precipitation across the area, Stage I restrictions have been put into effect.

The following are prohibited in Stage I restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove other than an agency-provided ring or grill within the developed campsites – Virgin River Campground and State Line Campground.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site/improved site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Using tracer ammunition, explosives or any incendiary devices. Exploding targets are always prohibited on public lands.

Fireworks are always prohibited on public lands.

Operating any internal combustion engine without an approved spark arrester.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Violation of restrictions on federal lands is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor, by fine, imprisonment or both. Violators also may be held personally responsible for reimbursement of fire-suppression costs.

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns and heaters possessing shut-off devices are allowed. When using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels. Prevent stoves from tipping over and starting a fire.

Fires in developed campsites or picnic areas where grills are allowed should never be left unattended and should be completely extinguished upon departure. Always drown, stir and repeat until the fire is cold to the touch.

Cigarettes should never be thrown out of the window of a vehicle. Instead, ashtrays should be used.

Never park a vehicle over dead grass because the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.

Fire conditions, as well as localized closures and restrictions are subject to change. Because tribal, federal, state, and local mandates are different, they may have some differences in their restriction notices.

For a more detailed explanation concerning agency restrictions and fire information in general click here, contact the nearest land management agency office where you plan to work or play or call the toll free Southwest Fire Restrictions Hotline at 877-864-6985. For direct fire restrictions information for Arizona click here.

