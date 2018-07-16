New associate joins Snow Jensen & Reece

Photo courtesy Snow Jensen & Reece, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The law firm Snow Jensen & Reece, one of southern Utah’s leading law firms, announces the addition of associate attorney Sean J. Romney who will work primarily in the St. George office.

Before law school, Romney graduated magna cum laude from Southern Utah University in his hometown of Cedar City, Utah. He earned his law degree at the S.J. Quinney College of Law, University of Utah, in 2016 and is licensed to practice law in Utah, with State and Federal Courts designations.

Romney also worked as a summer intern for Sen. Orrin Hatch in Washington, D.C., where he assisted in speech writing. During law school, Romney worked in the office of general counsel of one of Utah’s largest corporations, the Washington County Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah. After law school, Romney worked for a Salt Lake City firm.

Senior SJ&R partner Lowry Snow said in a press release that they are extremely pleased to have Romney join the firm.

“He has demonstrated superior academic achievement while obtaining valuable legal experience in the legal field,” Snow said. “He will make a great addition to our group.”

Snow and Curtis M. Jensen established SJ&R in 1986. According to the press release, their goal was to establish a firm that would become recognized as one of the premier legal institutions in Southern Utah. Over the years, SJ&R has been joined by the brightest, most capable and hard-working group of attorneys and staff who have added depth and expertise to bring about the goal of its founders.

The law firm has established itself as one of the most respected and renowned law firms in southern Utah over the past 32 years, the press release states. The firm is committed to offering the highest level of quality professional services with competence and integrity. SJ&R’s knowledgeable, experienced attorneys have effectively represented clients in thousands of cases and pride themselves on a long tradition of community involvement.

Snow Jensen & Reece has earned the highest rating possible by legal rating guide Martindale-Hubbell, which means their colleagues have designated them as preeminent in their field. For more information on SJ&R, call 435-628-3688 or go to the Snow Jensen & Reece website.

