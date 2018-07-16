Thieves target homes under construction in SunRiver

St. George Police vehicle at the scene of a reported break-in at a home under construction on Painted Finch Drive, St. George, Utah, July 16, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A thief or thieves caused approximately $3,000 in losses and damage to two homes under construction, police said.

St. George Police public information officer Lona Trombley said police officers were called to Painted Finch Drive in the SunRiver area Monday morning to investigate a reported break-in.

“Two homes and doors were damaged, with items such as light fixtures, electrical equipment and construction equipment stolen,” Trombley said, adding that police aren’t sure when the thefts occurred but that workers noticed the damage when they showed up for work Monday morning.

“This is our first report of theft from this area,” Trombley said. “However, theft can and does happen at construction sites, so we encourage our construction companies to invest in security cameras, lock up equipment and property and report any suspicious activity.”

The incident is still under investigation.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

