Thieves target homes under construction in SunRiver

Written by Jeff Richards
July 16, 2018
St. George Police vehicle at the scene of a reported break-in at a home under construction on Painted Finch Drive, St. George, Utah, July 16, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A thief or thieves caused approximately $3,000 in losses and damage to two homes under construction, police said.

St. George Police investigate the scene of a reported break-in at a home under construction on Painted Finch Drive, St. George, Utah, July 16, 2018 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

St. George Police public information officer Lona Trombley said police officers were called to Painted Finch Drive in the SunRiver area Monday morning to investigate a reported break-in.

“Two homes and doors were damaged, with items such as light fixtures, electrical equipment and construction equipment stolen,” Trombley said, adding that police aren’t sure when the thefts occurred but that workers noticed the damage when they showed up for work Monday morning.

“This is our first report of theft from this area,” Trombley said. “However, theft can and does happen at construction sites, so we encourage our construction companies to invest in security cameras, lock up equipment and property and report any suspicious activity.”

The incident is still under investigation.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Jeff Richards A native of Salt Lake City, Jeff Richards lived in Moab for 20 years before joining the St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have a young grandson. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.