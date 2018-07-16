UPDATED: Intense rainfall prompts flash flood warning for areas near Kanab, Lake Powell, Bryce Canyon

File photo for illustration purposes shows flash flooding at upper Pine Creek in Utah, Aug. 31, 2013 | Photo by John Teas, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — More than an inch of rain in less than an hour in some areas of Kane County Monday afternoon has prompted a flash flood warning for areas near Lake Powell, Kanab and south of Bryce Canyon.

Bookmark this page for continuous updates about storms and flash flood conditions in Southern Utah Monday.

Update 5:11 p.m. Flash flood warning issued for southeastern Kane County.

Southeast Kane County

At 4:45 p.m. MDT, intense rainfall was observed at the headwaters of Cronton Canyon upstream of the confluence of the Last Chance Creek, areas that are prone to flash flooding.

The National Weather Service’s rainfall radar estimates that more than half an inch has fallen in the last hour.

Flash flooding is imminent, according to the NWS, and those traveling through these locations and downstream to Lake Powell, should take action to ensure safety.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the area until 7:45 p.m. MDT.

Western Kane County

Just after 2 p.m., intense rainfall was observed occurring in the headwaters of Johnson, Deep Creek and a few smaller washes just south of Bryce Canyon. Less than an hour later, more rain was observed farther south at the headwaters of Kanab Creek and other smaller washes east of Orderville.

Those traveling through these areas and also downstream in the Paria and Kanab Creek drainages should take action to ensure safety.

“These areas are very flash flood prone,” the NWS said in an advisory. “Flash flooding is imminent due to the intense rainfall.”

NWS radar estimates that more than an inch of rain has fallen in under an hour in some of the affected areas.

Kanab, Alton and Long Valley Junction are expected to experience flooding as a result of the rain.

A flash flood warning is in effect western and southwestern Kane County until 8:15 p.m.

Precautions

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association and the National Weather Service offer the following safety rules for flash flooding:

When a flash flood warning is issued for your area or the moment you first realize that a flash flood is imminent, act quickly to save yourself. You may have only seconds.

Most flood deaths occur in automobiles. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway. Flood waters are usually deeper than they appear. The road bed may not be intact under the water. Just 1 foot of flowing water is powerful enough to sweep vehicles off the road. If the vehicle stalls, abandon it immediately and seek higher ground. Rapidly rising water may engulf the vehicle and its occupants and sweep them away.

Do not hike rivers and especially slot canyons while flash flood warnings are in place.

Do not hike alone and always tell someone where you and your buddy and others are going.

Get out of areas subject to flooding, including dips, low spots, canyons and washes.

Avoid already flooded and high-velocity flow areas. Do not try to cross a flowing stream on foot where water is above your knees.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams and washes, particularly during threatening conditions.

During any flood emergency, stay tuned to official weather reports via radio, television and social media. Cell phone users can also sign up to receive weather alerts as text messages. You can also follow St. George News and Cedar City News for weather alerts and updates relevant to Southern Utah.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2018, all rights reserved.